Roma, Spinazzola has said yes to Inter: the details
14 January at 18:40The exchange between Inter and Roma regarding Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola is close to completion, with the Giallorossi full back reaching an agreement with the Nerazzurri, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Italian left back, who is contracted to the Giallorossi until 2024, is on his way to Milan now in order to undergo medical examinations. The player has reached an understanding regarding his contract with the Milanese club, suggesting that the deal is all but completed now.
Spinazzola has made 16 appearances across all competitions so far this season for the Giallorossi, scoring one goal and providing one assist in that time. He has struggled to find consistent playing time under coach Paulo Fonseca.
Politano, who is contracted to Inter until 2023, has also struggled to find playing time so far this season. He’s made 15 appearances across all competitions for a total of 315 minutes, starting only twice.
Apollo Heyes
