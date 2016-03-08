Roma star among candidates for Champions League player of the week

Half of the Champions League group stage is behind us and as usual, UEFA has nominated four players through their Twitter profile for the best player of the week of the UEFA Champions League and Roma's star striker Edin Dzeko is among the nominees.Dzeko joins former Fiorentina and Roma winger Mohamed Salah, Borussia Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi and Manchester City playmaker David Silva amongst the stand out performers of the week in the top European competition.Salah led his team to a 4-0 win against Red Star Belgrade with two goals, Hakimi assisted three goals and kept a clean sheet in Dortmund's big 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid, David Silva scored once away against Shakhtar Donetsk.Meanwhile, the Bosnian giant helped Eusebio Di Francesco's team in the 3-0 victory at home against CSKA with a brace and one assist to Cengiz Under. This was Dzeko's 4th and 5th goal in the Champions League this season, making him top scorer of the competition along with Lionel Messi.