Roma star Diego Perotti is reportedly willing to seal a switch to Atalanta this summer.The 29-year-old Perotti joined Roma from fellow Serie A side Genoa in the summer of 2016 for a fee in region of 1 million euros. Since then, the Argentine has become an important part of the side, scoring five times and assisting four times last season in 25 Serie A appearances.Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Perotti could be on the move this summer and Atalanta is one of his preferred destinations.Perotti is desperate to play under Gian Piero Gasperini, the man who liked him during his days at Genoa.