Roma star hands Liverpool, Real Madrid transfer hope
14 May at 12:00Roma star Alisson talked to Rai Sport after the giallorossi’s 0-0 draw against Juventus yesterday night. The Brazilian goalkeeper has emerged as one of the best keepers in Serie A and both Liverpool and Real Madrid are strongly being linked with signing him in the summer.
“We have to end the season in third position and we need to win the last game in order to do that. We played an amazing Champions League, next week we will try to reach the final.”
“Future? I am happy to hear some rumours but at the moment I am happy here. I am focused on my job and what I have to do now. I have many things to do here. There is one last game left to be player, after that there is the World Cup.”
“We will talk about my future at Roma, now it’s not the right time. Di Francesco did an amazing job. He is a manager that wants to win and this is very important.”
Go to comments