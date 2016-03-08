Roma Star hoping to leave in January

AS Roma star Diego Perotti was considered one of the most vital players for his club last season and now he suddenly became a liability.



The Argentinian wanted a move away from the Capital last summer but no team was able to reach a full agreement with the Giallorossi. Now with all the new faces at the club, Perotti is struggling to find playing time since the kick-off of the campaign.



Perotti scored five goals and four assists in Serie A last season and he played a crucial role in leading La Magica to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.



The 30-year-old played for Genoa in Italy, he represented Boca Juniors in Argentina and won the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla.



According to Corriere della Sera, in January the opportunity for a sale could reappear: until then Perotti will have to continue working and stay fit. Villarreal and Valencia remain hoping to land the player, and currently a return to Argentina is not excluded.

