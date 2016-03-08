Roma star plays down talk of Tottenham move this month

25 January at 20:55
Roma star Patrik Schick has played down talks of a move to Tottenham Hotspur this month, saying that he won't leave the club this month.

Schick has fallen out of favor at the club this season, despite having impressed a lot last season in the Serie A and in the UEFA Champions League. The 23-year-old has started only 8 times in the league, coming on six times as a substitute.

The Czech Republic star was talking to Sky Sports and he played down talks of a January exit, with reports linking him with a move to Tottenham.

He said: "Could I go away? Only you journalists wrote it, I think only of Rome and to do well here."

He also talked about the difficulties he's faced during his time at Roma. He said: "In this year and a half I have spent beautiful and difficult moments, when I arrived I was not in perfect condition and this was the main problem, then I had a lot of injuries, it was not easy. , but I think that my difficulties did not depend on this, among the beautiful moments I remember the match against Barcelona, ​​in which I started the season, so I had highs and lows."

