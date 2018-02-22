Roma star refuses to rule out Real Madrid, Liverpool move

Roma star goalkeeper Alisson is being heavily linked with moves to Real Madrid and Liverpool in the summer. The Brazil International talked about his plans for the future with Premium Sport: “We all need to work harder because we did a good season but we won nothing. We wanted to win a trophy but we failed so we have to do more. Next season I want to see Roma win a trophy, we’ll work for this.”



“Future? Only God knows what can happen. I live every moment with intensity, that’s all I’ve been doing since the beginning of the season. I want to do well with Brazil in the World Cup and then we’ll see what happens.”



“I’ve learnt a lot from Di Francesco. He prepares every game so well, we work hard in trainings and I really like it. I’ve played many games this season and I am really happy about it.”

