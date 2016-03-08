Roma star reveals reason behind collapsed Juventus move
18 October at 13:30In 2017, Roma signed Patrik Schick on loan with an option to buy from Serie A competitors Sampdoria. During the summer of 2017, Schick had already had two medical tests with Juventus ahead of a move but the deal broke down and, eventually, the Czech forward moved to Roma; in a deal which, with all bonuses included, totalled around €42m.
Speaking to Czech magazine Hattrick, Schick revealed more about his first year in the Italian capital and about the collapsed move to Juventus:
“Juventus management had not given the green light to the transfer after medical visits. I was uncertain about my future: whether to stay at Sampdoria for another year or accept the offer of other teams. In the end I moved to Rome.
“I supported the medical visits with Rome two months later, so after two months of absolute tranquility. I just wanted to go on holiday and relax: I followed a diet and did some exercises and I improved considerably, finding then confirmation from Roma.”
“I did not decide the transfer price. Of course, it's more pressure but I've overcome it. I know I have a lot of responsibilities, but it's right that it is. I am in a big club and it is right that there is this kind of pressure, as there is everywhere. The worst moment is behind me, I hope the best is around the corner.”
