Roma star shuts down PSG rumours: ‘I turn off the TV!’
17 January at 16:30Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, speaking to Sky Sport, detailed his reaction to the rumours surrounding a potential move for him to PSG, as well as speaking more on his time and future at AS Roma:
“Champions League? We have to do better than the first half of the season to get in the top four.”
“Roma-Torino? They will want to win, it will be a good match, in the same way we would like to win, more than them, and we will try to do it at home.”
“Fourth place at risk? No, because in spite of some difficulties we are still there and I trust my team and my teammates. It would be absurd not to get in the top four. We are happy to have passed the second round of the Italian Cup.
"I'm available to the coach and I can also do the median, as with the Entella, I think I can best express myself as a quarterback, but right now for my team and my team-mates I would also be a full-back. too much to tactical aspects, while when I am employed as a median I have to act as a shield for the defence, but all right, I will get used to this and I will always be available to the coach.
“To PSG as a substitute for Rabiot? I do not think anything of it, I turn off the TV and I go to train in Trigoria.”
“Future captain? Already representing your city is a great honour and a great responsibility. It is normal that having the armband in your city is even more important than having it in another place. Work to continue to grow with the team and my companions.”
“Best moment of the year? I choose the Champions semi-finals, the atmosphere and the joy of our fans in seeing Roma play that match is a great emotion, trying to get to the final.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments