Roma star sings Man City chant at Oktoberfest
08 October at 17:00After helping Roma win 4 consecutive matches in all competitions, Edin Dzeko has granted himself a short vacation ahead of international duty and celebrated it in a manner that will most likely not find understanding amongst Roma fans.
The 32-year-old striker visited the Oktoberfest in Munich for a couple of beers and in the process, he recorded himself on camera with another friend singing a Manchester City chant.
Dzeko played for the club for four seasons, scoring 72 goals in 189 matches in all competitions and winning two Premier League titles.
Edin Dzeko showing he still has a lot of love for Man City, while sinking a few beers at Oktoberfest— Sporting Index (@sportingindex) October 8, 2018
