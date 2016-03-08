Edin Dzeko showing he still has a lot of love for Man City, while sinking a few beers at Oktoberfest



After helping Roma win 4 consecutive matches in all competitions, Edin Dzeko has granted himself a short vacation ahead of international duty and celebrated it in a manner that will most likely not find understanding amongst Roma fans.The 32-year-old striker visited the Oktoberfest in Munich for a couple of beers and in the process, he recorded himself on camera with another friend singing a Manchester City chant.Dzeko played for the club for four seasons, scoring 72 goals in 189 matches in all competitions and winning two Premier League titles.