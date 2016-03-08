Roma star speaks out on Alisson's Liverpool move

Roma defender Kostas Manolas spoke to the press (via Agenti Anonimi), here is what had to say on a few Roma topics:



" It is fun to play against teams like Barcelona and Tottenham. We want to keep getting better as the season is approaching. New season? Well we acquired many young players this off-season. Juve are strong and they are the favorites clearly but we want to do well. Ronaldo? Well it's great for the Serie A. When you play against a player like that, you get extra motivation. Alisson? He was crucial for us but 75 million euros is hard to refuse...".