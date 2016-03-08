Roma’s players are definitely taking their fans very seriously,

The Giallorossi were returning to the Italian capital after earning a last-gasp win over Torino thanks to an Edin Dzeko strike.

Just as they left Fiumicino airport, some of Roma’s players were accosted by fans waiting for an autograph or a picture, as is obviously custom.

Cengiz Under was, however, approached as he was about to get in his car, which was in the middle of the road. A young fan wanted an autograph, but had nothing to sign. With the car holding up traffic, the Turkish player showed some of the decision that we’ve seen on the pitch from him… by stopping and gifting the youngster his cap!

Under emerged from the shadows last season to earn a regular starting berth, scoring seven Serie A goals and leaving fans foaming at the mouth at the prospect of his future development. But he’ll have left this young tifoso with a memory that he can never forget, and that’s already something.