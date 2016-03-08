Roma star suffers broken foot injury: the details
30 September at 15:45Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini has broken his foot and has been ruled out for the next few weeks, the club have confirmed.
Pellegrini sustained an injury to his leg during Roma's game against Lecce yesterday during which he was carried out. He underwent medical tests this morning at the Trigoria to know the extent of the injury.
The giallorossi have confirmed that Pellegrini has broken his leg, having suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal.
The former Sassuolo man will undergo osteosynthesis tomorrow morning following which the schedule of the recovery will be ascertained. As things stand, Pellegrini is expected to be out for the next 20-30 days.
This comes as pretty bad news for Paulo Fonseca, who was already dealing with the injuries suffered by Cengiz Under and Diego Perotti. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also facing fitness issues of his own.
The club beat Lecce yesterday days after losing to Atalanta in mid-week. They have now won three games, losing one and drawing two.
