Roma star to hold talks about new contract this week
29 June at 17:55Roma star Alessandro Florenzi is reportedly set to undergo a meeting with the giallorossi to hold talks about a new contract, with Inter ready to make an offer for him.
Florenzi joined Roma back in 2002 and climbed up through the clubs ranks to make his first team debut in 2011. He has become a vital part of the side these days and did well for the club last season, making 32 appearances in the Serie A, scoring once and assisting five times.
Corriere dello Sport report that Florenzi is set to hold talks with Roma this weekend and he will discuss terms over a new deal with the club.
It is said that both parties are still a long way off a possible agreement, with the player's current deal expiring in the summer of 2019.
Inter hold a firm interest in the player and have drawn up a contract for the player, if he doesn't renew his deal at the capital city club. Inter will look to offer Florenzi a 5-year deal worth four million euros a season.
Juventus have also drawn links with Florenzi previously.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
