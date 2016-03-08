Roma star Under: 'I love Roma, really happy to be here'

04 September at 18:35
Roma star Cengiz Under has revealed that he loves Roma and he is really happy to be at the club.

Under recently a new deal at the club after being linked with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

In an interview that he gave to TRT Sport, he said: " I really love Rome, I'm happy to have renewed the contract. At the stadium there is the same atmosphere that one lives here in Turkey. 

"I'm not going to start a new adventure. But I missed going home and eating our food. Cetin? I will help him, I hope he will become the owner. I am proud that there are so many Turkish players in Serie A."

