Roma star Alisson is one of the most wanted players in Europe at the moment. Trouble is, the giallorossi are not going to sell the Brazil International for a fee below € 80/100 million, a price-tag that no European giants want to match, at least for now.



Alisson is reportedly wanted by Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea and the Brazilian has revealed when he will decide his future at Roma.



“The 2017/18 season was amazing”, Alisson told Brazilian media.







“We achieved important results in Europe. We won against Chelsea, Atletico and Barcelona. We could have done better against Liverpool but we won’t repeat some mistakes we did.”



Talking about the future of Nainggolan who is said to have reached an agreement with Inter (read more), Alisson said: “Radja is very strong and we’ll need a player like him if we want to improve.”



​Alisson was also asked a few updates about his future: “I know the fans want to know more about mu future but now I am focused on the World Cup. I will decide my future afterwards.”



