Roma starlet has no Man Utd & Liverpool regrets
16 October at 16:55Roma signed Justin Kluivert from Ajax for € 18 million last summer but the Dutch winger is struggling with game time at the Olimpico. Before his transfer to Roma, Kluivert had been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool but neither clubs reached an agreement with Ajax. Despite his lack of game time, however, Kluiver doesn't seem to have any regret about his choice to join Roma.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Kluivert admitted said: “I’m improving and I think I did well when I played."
“I’m learning what my team-mates want, I am working hard to get more game time.”
“Holland? You see what they are doing, this time I was not included in the team, I hope to receive a call-up in the near future. Ajax? I always watch them, I am proud to have been part of the team and I am happy to see that my ex team-mates are doing well.”
