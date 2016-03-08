Roma step up their chase for Chelsea and Arsenal target
27 July at 22:10The latest reports from Sky Sports are suggesting that Roma have stepped up their pursuit as they look to source an alternative signing to Malcom, whose switch to Rome was sabotaged by Barcelona at the eleventh hour.
The latest name, that we first reported a few days ago, was Leon Bailey, of Bayer Leverkusen. The 20-year-old Jamaican forward has been a target of some top clubs, most notably Chelsea and Arsenal; yet Roma are stepping up their chase for the winger, with Sky suggesting that they are very serious.
Di Francesco stated his intentions, after the Malcom failure, to sign a better player – which Leon Bailey certainly would be. Bailey could be the perfect transfer to complete Roma’s busy transfer window, as they look to challenge at the top of Serie A next season.
For now, we must wait for further developments but Roma and Bailey could certainly be a match made in heaven.
