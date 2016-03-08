Roma still hunting for centre-back; all the names
03 August at 11:00Roma are still on the market for a new centre-back signing, with the Giallorossi lining up a whole host of potential names to fill the void left by Greek centre-back Kostas Manolas, who left the club to join Serie A rivals Napoli this summer.
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld appears to be the club's number one target; with Spurs keen on selling if the 28 million euro valuation of their centre-back is met. However, Roma only appear willing to spend 20 million euros on the Belgian.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid defender Nacho is also on the Giallorossi shopping list. Furthermore, Dejan Lovren, Daniele Rugani and Igor Rabello are also on the list.
