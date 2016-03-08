Roma, still interested in Fiorentina defender Pezzella

24 September at 23:15
Roma are still interested in Fiorentina defender Germán Pezzella to reinforce their defence, according to Calciomercato.com.
 
The 28-year-old central defender, contracted with la Viola until 2022, has appeared in all of Fiorentina’s league games so far this season and has impressed, despite his side’s winless start to the league.
 
Despite signing English defender Chris Smalling on loan from Premier League side Manchester City earlier in the summer on loan, the Giallorossi are still keen to strengthen their options.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Roma

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.