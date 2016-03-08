Roma, still interested in Fiorentina defender Pezzella
24 September at 23:15Roma are still interested in Fiorentina defender Germán Pezzella to reinforce their defence, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old central defender, contracted with la Viola until 2022, has appeared in all of Fiorentina’s league games so far this season and has impressed, despite his side’s winless start to the league.
Despite signing English defender Chris Smalling on loan from Premier League side Manchester City earlier in the summer on loan, the Giallorossi are still keen to strengthen their options.
Apollo Heyes
