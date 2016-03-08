Roma still pushing for attacking players signing
01 September at 13:20Italian Serie A side AS Roma are still in the market to sign attacking players, just two days before the end of the summer transfer window.
The Rome-based club have been linked with the Matheus Vital, the Brazil U23 international who currently plays for Corinthians.
AS per the Il Messaggero, the 21-year-old will cost the club based in Italy’s capital fee in the region of €10 million.
However, as per the new development, Roma are also evaluating the possibility of signing AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi, who is club’s alternative plan in case Vital’s move does not go through in time.
For more stories, visit our home page.
Go to comments