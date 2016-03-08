Roma still pushing for attacking players signing

01 September at 13:20
Italian Serie A side AS Roma are still in the market to sign attacking players, just two days before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Rome-based club have been linked with the Matheus Vital, the Brazil U23 international who currently plays for Corinthians.

AS per the Il Messaggero, the 21-year-old will cost the club based in Italy’s capital fee in the region of €10 million.

However, as per the new development, Roma are also evaluating the possibility of signing AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi, who is club’s alternative plan in case Vital’s move does not go through in time.

For more stories, visit our home page. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.