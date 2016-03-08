Roma still waiting for Higuain’s ‘yes’

Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma are still waiting for a ‘yes’ from Gonzalo Higuain as they look to reinforce in their attacking department ahead of the next season.



The Argentina forward has been linked with a move away for the Turin-based club as he is seemed surplus to the club’s requirement.



Roma are in the market to sign a striker as they look to fill the void left with the possible departure of Eden Dzeko, who is likely to join league rivals Inter Milan.



It is being reported that both Juventus and the Giallorossi have reached an agreement where the veteran striker will first leave on a season-long loan which will turned into a permanent deal after a season.



In this manner, Roma will first pay €6 million loan fee upfront and then later will pay €27 million more to complete the transfer.



However, for that to happen, Higuain will first have to sacrifice his current salary and will have to agree on a package worth of €4.5 million per season.

