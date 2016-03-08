Roma stun Spurs with January bid for midfield star

Roma are ready to offer € 15 million to sign Hector Herrera in the January transfer window, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.



The Mexico International will see his contract expire at the end of the season and, at the moment, he has yet to reach an agreement to extend his stay at the Stadio Do Dragao.



Herrera, 28, has already been linked with a move to Serie A where Inter have also set their sights on him.



The Nerazzurri, however, can’t complete the signing of Herrera in the current campaign as Herrera is a non-EU player and Inter have already filled their spots for players coming from outside the Old Continent.



With Mauricio Pochettino looking for midfield reinforcements in January, Tottenham have also emerged as strong candidates to secure the services of Herrera in the winter transfer window but Roma’s possible bid may complicate the plans of Spurs who did not sign any player in the last summer transfer campaign.

