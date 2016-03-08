Roma, Taison's agent: "Shakhtar refuse to negotiate"

Diego Dornelles, agent of the Brazilian striker Taison, spoke to Roma Press via Calciomercato.com about the negotiations between Roma and Shakthar Donetsk for the purchase of his client, a negotiation that has currently come to a standstill and seems unlikely to progress any further.



Roma have followed the 31-year-old forward as a player who could add depth to the Giallorossi’s attack, a player who has spent the last six years in Ukraine. Taison has scored 25 goals in 142 league appearances for the Miners since his arrival from another Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv, where he spent three seasons and scored 13 goals in 57 league games. With the transfer window closing on Monday, and Roma failing to acquire Icardi or Milik, Taison seemed like a good alternative to help Dzeko lead the Giallorossi back to the Champions League qualification spots after their disappointing league campaign last season saw them finish outside the Top 4.



Here are the words from Taison’s agent to Roma Press: "At what point is the negotiation? It is stalled because Shakhtar refuses to negotiate. The club wants the clause paid in full. Another Italian team also tried to make an offer for Taison but was refused. The figure of the clause? 30 million euros.”



Apollo Heyes