Roma target admits he is 'open to all possibilities'

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League club after truly failing to impress for the club since his arrival from Valencia.Speaking after the club's 3-0 win in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, Mustafi, who was a target of Roma in the summer, said this: "‚ÄčI have a two-year contract. I don't want to start a war with the leaders, I am willing to listen to any kind of proposal. I am open to all possibilities."For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.