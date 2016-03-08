Roma target admits he is 'open to all possibilities'
21 September at 13:30Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League club after truly failing to impress for the club since his arrival from Valencia.
Speaking after the club's 3-0 win in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, Mustafi, who was a target of Roma in the summer, said this: "I have a two-year contract. I don't want to start a war with the leaders, I am willing to listen to any kind of proposal. I am open to all possibilities."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments