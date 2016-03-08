Roma target Diego Costa as Higuain alternative?

18 July at 13:00
According to what has been reported by Leggo this morning, Roma are looking into the possibility of Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa as an alternative should they fail in their pursuit of Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain is the Giallorossi's top priority but it is possible that they will be priced out of a move by Juventus and the Argentine's high salary demands. Therefore, Costa has been identified as a suitable alternative and one that the club should pursue.

