Roma target former Arsenal recruitment boss for sporting director vacancy
28 March at 22:15According to what has been reported by Il Romanista today, Roma have already commenced their search for Monchi's replacement; after the Spanish sporting director departed from the club after the sacking of Eusebio Di Francesco.
The Roman news source reports that atop Pallotta's list of potential replacement lies Sven Mislintat; Arsenal's former head of recruitment who left the club in February. Mislintat still very much represented the end of Arsene Wenger's tenure at Arsenal and it was decided that the German, former Dortmund man, would be departing the North London club.
Roma are hot on the tail of Mislintat; ironic given that Arsenal looked to be, before his return to Sevilla, the likely destination for Roma's departing sporting director Monchi - due to his ties with Unai Emery whilst the Spanish duo were at the Andalusian club.
