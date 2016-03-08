Roma target: 'I received 4-5 offers, but Milan said no. I could renew again'
04 August at 15:20In a Milan that is once again changing ahead of a new season and has recently added the services of Leonardo (technical director), Caldara and Higuain, the Spaniard Suso remains one of the fixed points of the formation of Gattuso. In spite of the market rumors, he continues to demand his reconfirmation. The 24-year-old gave an interview to Marca, in which he also made the point about his future:
"As a quality of life, Italy is much better than England, it is quite similar to Spain; , it feels good and even the weather is not bad. I would like to stay here, but for the future I see myself in my country, I would like to play in La Liga."
His name is among the most talked about, considering the need to meet the commitments of Financial Fair Play:
"I received 4-5 offers, but Milan was not willing to negotiate. My family is happy, with the leadership we will sit down to discuss a possible renewal”
