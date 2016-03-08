Roma target Lille starlet to replace Dzeko
16 July at 10:00Edin Dzeko seems to have a future increasingly away from the Italian capital. The Roma forward has just a year left on his contract and Inter Milan have been linked heavily with a move for the Bosnian; with a deal seeming to be close.
Roma have, however, identified a potential replacement for Dzeko: Lille starlet Rafael Leao. However, pursuit of the young forward will not come easy.
Not only is Leao also being chased by a number of top clubs from around Europe but Lille have slapped a 40 million euro price-tag on the Portuguese player's head. Leao scored 8 goals in 24 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season.
