Roma target Lille starlet to replace Dzeko

16 July at 10:00
Edin Dzeko seems to have a future increasingly away from the Italian capital. The Roma forward has just a year left on his contract and Inter Milan have been linked heavily with a move for the Bosnian; with a deal seeming to be close.

Roma have, however, identified a potential replacement for Dzeko: Lille starlet Rafael Leao. However, pursuit of the young forward will not come easy.

Not only is Leao also being chased by a number of top clubs from around Europe but Lille have slapped a 40 million euro price-tag on the Portuguese player's head. Leao scored 8 goals in 24 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last season.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.