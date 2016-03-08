Roma target Mustafi heads towards Arsenal exit
24 August at 11:15According to what has been reported by English tabloid paper The Daily Mirror, German defender Shkodran Mustafi is heading closer to an Arsenal exit, after the player's father and agent confirmed he was looking for a new destination for his son.
Mustafi has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, after a string of inconsistent and poor performances in the last couple of years. To make matters worse for the German, the Gunners signed David Luiz from Chelsea in the summer market, as well as Rob Holding returning to fitness and Calum Chambers coming back from loan at Fulham.
Roma have been touted as a potential suitor for Mustafi, as well as AS Monaco. However, the former Sampdoria defender has in the past stated his intentions to try and fight for a place in North London.
