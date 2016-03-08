Roma target Nubel to join Bayern in summer of 2020
25 October at 10:45German Bundesliga club Schalke 04 goalkeeper Alexander Nubel has refused to renew his contract with the club and will join league rivals Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020, as per Sport Bild.
The 23-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Serie A club AS Roma in the past but rejected the offer in order to stay with the Bundesliga outfit.
Roma was not the only club rejected by Nübel as he also turned down offers from Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid, English Premier League club Manchester United and French Ligue 1 giants PSG.
