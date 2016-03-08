Roma target plays down talk of January exit
03 November at 19:30Roma target and Ajax star Hakim Ziyech has played down talks of a possible exit from the club in the upcoming January transfer window.
The Moroccan playmaker was impressive in the FIFA World Cup for his nation this past summer and that gathered the interest of multiple clubs across Europe. Roma were close to signing him, but a deal never went through.
Ziyech though, has rejected talks of leaving Ajax in January, as rumors continue to link him with a move to the giallorossi.
During the Eredivisie Player of the Month award ceremony back in the Netherlands, Ziyech was asked about his future. He said: "In January I will not move from here."
The 25-year-old has again been in superb form for the Amsterdam based side so far this season, appearing ten times in the league, scoring six times and racking up a tally of three assists.
