Roma target Rojo to leave United in January: report

08 September at 09:22
English Premier League outfit Manchester United centre-back Marcus Rojo will leave the club in the January transfer window, according to reports in the English media.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club in the recently concluded transfer window but ended up staying.

Rojo, who joined the Red Devils in 2014, has attracted interest from Italy where AS Roma is believed to be interested in acquiring the services of the 29-year-old.

