Roma target won't rule out future move
20 September at 22:45Roma target Leon Bailey has failed to rule out a Bayer Leverkusen exit, despite having recently penned a new deal with the Bay Arena based side.
Bailey has also been linked with moves to the Premier League, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool interested. Roma had drawn strong links with a move for the winger this past summer, as they looked to make up for the loss of Malcom to Barcelona.
Bayer Leverkusen announced the renewal of Bailey recently and the winger has extended his stay at the BayArena till 2023. But a report from Calciomercato states that Bailey could still leave Leverkusen soon and he has failed to rule out an exit.
