Roma tell Inter Nainggolan price-tag: the details
12 June at 09:40Inter are strongly interested in signing Roma star Radja Nainggolan- Luciano Spalletti is a long time admirer of the Belgium International who is said to have already agreed terms with the nerazzurri. (read the details).
Roma are open to sell the player and according to Il Corriere dello Sport they will agree to sell Nainggolan for € 30 million plus one of Inter’s youngsters picking among the likes of Valietti, Pompetti e Zaniolo.
Inter need to rack up some money before the 30th of June to grant at least the first part of the payment. The two parties are negotiating, Inter are determined to finally sign Nainggolan this summer.
