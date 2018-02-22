Roma tell Real Madrid & Liverpool Alisson price-tag
17 May at 10:00No secret Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in signing Roma star Alisson. Il Corriere dello Sport confirms the interest of both club and report that Roma have slapped a huge price-tag on the Brazilian goalkeeper who joined the giallorossi only two years ago.
Alisson has imposed himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A. Actually, the Brazilian was probably the best goalkeeper in Italy in this campaign and his performances have attracted the interest of some top clubs.
According to the Italian paper Roma have slapped a € 100 million price-tag on the talented goalkeeper. The Serie A giants managed to play the Champions League semi-finals this season and do not need to sell a jewel of their crown to keep their book in order in the summer.
Real Madrid and Liverpool are also being linked with signing Gigi Buffon from Juventus. The Italian will hold a press conference to announce his Juventus exit today.
