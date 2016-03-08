Roma, the dressing room brawl that could lead to disciplinary action for Dzeko and El Shaarawy
22 March at 09:15The elimination from the Champions League, the sacking of Di Francesco, the departure of Monchi, and the realization that fourth place is slipping away from them, all served to leave Roma’s nerves on edge. Rome is not a happy place in footballing terms at the moment, and this was demonstrated on the field against Spal, and in the dressing room at half time.
As told by the Corriere dello Sport, Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy were involved in a dressing room scuffle, without striking particularly violent blows. The Bosnian, who entered the dressing room on edge, so much so that he had already 'fought' in the tunnel with Spal director of sport Davide Vagnati, he turned his frustrations on El Shaarawy, who was guilty of not having passed him a ball. The former Milan responded to him in kind, and the two then came into contact. The intervention of some teammates prevented everything from turning into a boxing match.
Ranieri, who had initially opted to replace Kluivert with Zaniolo, decided to send Perotti to warm up to remove El Shaarawy, who was disappointed by the manager’s choice. For the moment there has not yet been time for a clarification, with Dzeko and El Shaarawy away with their respective national teams; but next week news is expected, and the club that could take disciplinary action against the pair.
