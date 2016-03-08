Roma, the renewal of Dzeko’s contract is not a priority

Sky Sports Italia have reported that Roma do not see it as priority to renew the contract of striker Edin Dzeko, and that is why there have been no negotiations on extending the Bosnian’s deal beyond its current expiry date of 30th June 2020.Dzeko, who turns 33 next month, has been with Roma since the summer of 2015, initially on a loan, which was made permanent in October 2015. During that time he has consistently been Roma’s top scorer, even winning the Capocannoniere in 2017 after scoring 29 Serie A goals that season.Last season he scored 8 times in Roma’s run to the Champions League semi-finals. Dzeko will be 34 when his current contract expires, and it could be that that is seen as a natural parting point between club and player, giving them plenty of time to line up a successor to the Bosnian captain.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

@EddieSwain_