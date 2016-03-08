Roma, three names as Politano’s alternative
20 January at 15:40Italian Serie A giants AS Roma have been evaluating three names as a possible alternative to their number one target Inter Milan’s winger Matteo Politano, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rome-based club have been in the market to sign an attacking player in order to fill the void which is created by the absence of star attacking midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo who has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to a serious injury.
Roma were close to completing the signing of Politano in a swap deal which would have seen right-back Leonardo Spinazzola going the other way around.
However, the deal collapsed at the very last moment and both players ended up staying at their respective clubs, at least for the time being.
There were recent reports which suggested that Roma have once against approached Inter for the signing of Politano on a loan deal with an option to make it permanent for €20 million.
However, as per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy has also been considering three names as a possible alternative to Politano which include Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri, former Manchester United’s winger Adnan Januzaj and AC Milan’s Suso.
