Roma, three names under consideration to bolster midfield
14 January at 12:05Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are evaluating three names in order to bolster their midfield department, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rome-based club have suffered a major blow after young midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture injury in the match against Juventus at the weekend.
As per the latest report, for this purpose, the club’s hierarchy are now evaluating the possibility of signing at least one out of Spanish club Elche’s Gonzalo Villar, Argentine club Boca Juniors’ Agustín Almendra and Brazilian outfit Corinthians’ Mateus Vital.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments