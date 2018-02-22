According to reports , Atletico Madrid, along with Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, are all interested in signing the Turk, who's scored eight goals this season in all competitions.

However, as stated by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Roma have no intention of selling their jewel. In fact, their sporting director Monchi has directly told Ünder's agent, Fai Ramadani, that his client isn't for sale.

The winger joined the Giallorossi last summer for a fee of around €14m, while he's now worth almost double of that. Certainly a great buy, once again, by Monchi who also joined the club last summer, albeit before the transfer market.

Roma are currently third in the league, and as it stands, they will qualify for next season's Champions League. However, there are still two games left, with Inter and Lazio lurking.

Roma's promising winger, Cengiz Ünder, has attracted interest from three big Europeans team, having enjoyed a good first season with the Giallorossi.