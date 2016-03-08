Roma, time running out for Pastore to prove worth

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are getting impatient with series of poor performances from veteran midfielder Javier Pastore.The Argentina international has been with the Rome-based club since the summer of 2018 when he joined from French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) for a reported fee of €24.7 million.However, since then, the 30-year-old has only made 17 league appearances where he has scored three goals.In the ongoing campaign, Pastore is have a poor outing where he has only played 45 minutes since the beginning of the season.Therefore, it is believe that the former Palermo midfielder has only until Christmas to prove his worth to the club hierarchy.If Pastore does not improve his performance on the pitch in the coming months, the Giallorossi hierarchy are short of options to recoup their investment because of the player’s age and salary of €4.5 million per season.The management believe that only Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs can offer a chance to the club to recoup most of the investment on the player.Francesco Balzani