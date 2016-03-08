Roma to battle with PSG for former Sampdoria midfielder
13 April at 09:45According to what has been reported by this morning's edition of the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Fernando from Spartak Moscow; the midfielder formerly of fellow Serie A side Sampdoria.
The 27-year-old joined Spartak Moscow from Sampdoria in 2016 but reports from the Italian newspaper suggest that Roma have sent scouts to observe the Brazilian and have made a preliminary enquiry to Spartak about his availability.
He will not come cheap or easy, however, with PSG also reportedly keen on signing Fernando and therefore making Roma's job much harder than it needs to be.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments