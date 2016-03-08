Roma to battle with PSG for former Sampdoria midfielder

13 April at 09:45
According to what has been reported by this morning's edition of the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Fernando from Spartak Moscow; the midfielder formerly of fellow Serie A side Sampdoria. 

The 27-year-old joined Spartak Moscow from Sampdoria in 2016 but reports from the Italian newspaper suggest that Roma have sent scouts to observe the Brazilian and have made a preliminary enquiry to Spartak about his availability.

He will not come cheap or easy, however, with PSG also reportedly keen on signing Fernando and therefore making Roma's job much harder than it needs to be.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.


 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.