Roma to challenge Liverpool & Man U for Serie A starlet after Alisson’s Real Madrid move
15 June at 18:25Roma could sell their star goalkeeper Alisson to Real Madrid. Reports in Italy claim a deal between the two clubs is really close with Roma that are thinking of signing Psg keeper Areola to replace their departing Brazilian star.
Real Madrid could pay up to € 75 million to secure the services of the talented Brazilian goalkeeper who has refused to rule out a summer exit from the Olimpico.
According to our sources Roma could use the incomes of Alisson’s sale to pounce on Federico Chiesa.
Fiorentina do not want to sell the Italian winger but Monchi is a long time admirer of the 20-year-old who is also wanted by Inter and Juventus.
Roma offered € 40 million plus Stephan El Shaarawy last week but the giallorossi’s offer was rejected. The sale of Alisson could give Roma that economic boost they need to persuade Fiorentina to sell Chiesa.
It will be a tough mission for Monchi will try to sign Chiesa after Alisson’s Real Madrid move.
