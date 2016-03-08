Roma to compete with PSG and Man Utd for German goalkeeper
24 October at 17:45According to what has been reported by German sports news outlet Bild, Roma have entered the race to sign Schalke 04 goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.
Nubel, 23, is widely considered to be one of the brightest young goalkeeping talents in Europe and has already drawn comparisons to Bayern Munich and Germany icon Manuel Neuer.
Roma replaced Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen with Spanish shot stopper Pau Lopez during the summer but Nubel could represent a better long-term option who would start as a second keeper and eventually become the Giallorossi's number one.
However, Roma face competition from the likes of Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester United for the German goalkeeper. It could be tough, therefore, for Roma to compete on a status and financial level with these clubs and the Roman outfit could miss out.
