Roma to compete with Spanish clubs for Napoli defender
06 October at 12:45The future of Elseid Hysaj looks destined to be away from Napoli. The Albanian was a favourite of Maurizio Sarri whilst the Italian was head coach of the Neapolitan side and has been closely linked with Chelsea and Juventus in recent years, when Sarri joined the sides respectively.
Now, however, different clubs appear to be in the running for Hysaj. Roma are looking into the possibility of signing Hysaj due to the ACL injury suffered by Davide Zappacosta, whilst the Spanish media are reporting that both Valencia and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the full-back.
