Roma to field three debutants against Sassuolo

09 September at 11:20
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma will field three debutants in the league match against Sassuolo on September 15.

On-loan defender from Manchester United Chris Smalling is likely to start after having a rigorous training session for a week.

Two more on-loan players—midfielders Jordan Veretout and Henrikh Mkhitaryan—are likely to make their debuts in the middle of the park as well.

Mkhitaryan will be the most in-form player to make his debut out of the all three as he has scored a brace for his country Armenia in their 4-2 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina during the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Sunday.

