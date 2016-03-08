Roma to make Rodwell’s signing decision on Monday
28 October at 09:45Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are set to make a decision whether to sign free-agent Jack Rodwell or not on Monday.
The Rome-based club are short on options in the midfield department and therefore have identified two free agents—Rodwell and Marcel Buchel—to fill the void.
Both players are currently in the running and have had their medical as well but as per the latest report, Giallorossi’s hierarchy will decide on Monday whether they will go ahead with the signing of either midfielder or not.
