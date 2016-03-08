Roma to meet Zaniolo's soon to block interest from Juventus and Real Madrid
23 February at 15:30Nicolo Zaniolo has been one of the revelations of the Serie A season for Roma and his impressive performances have made top clubs around Europe aware of the midfielder's qualities. Just several days ago, it was reported that Juventus met the agent of the player, while Real Madrid and Chelsea have expressed their interest in the player.
However, Roma's intention is to keep the player and reward him with a contract renewal. According to Rai Sport, the meeting between Monchi and Zaniolo's agent to discuss a contract extension and salary increase will take place in mid-March
