Roma to sell Robin Olsen in the summer
10 April at 20:20According to what has been reported by British outlet the BBC, Roma will be parting ways with Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen at the end of the season - the Giallorossi seeking to sell him on to make some sort of capital gain after only purchasing him last summer.
Monchi decided to sign Olsen for Roma based on the Giallorossi's need for a new shot-stopper and the Swede's impressive performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which took place in Russia. Despite Olsen playing well in Russia, it is often foolish to buy a player purely based on World Cup form and this, more often than not, will not carry over to the next club season.
It is unsure as to who will pursue the Roma keeper but it is unlikely that he will get another chance to play in the Champions League with a top club. Roma will therefore be seeking out a new keeper in the summer; after the club sold Alisson to Liverpool last summer - the catalyst for the signing of Olsen.
